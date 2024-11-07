Napco Security management to meet virtually with Craig-Hallum

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 11 hosted by Craig-Hallum.
Read More on NSSC:
- Napco Security’s locking products selected for Pasadena schools
- Napco Security price target lowered to $48 from $55 at DA Davidson
- Napco Security price target lowered to $41 from $60 at Lake Street
- Napco Security price target lowered to $48 from $65 at Craig-Hallum
- Napco Security price target lowered to $46 from $60 at TD Cowen
