Napatech Loss Narrows In H1; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Napatech A/S (NAPA.OL), a Danish Tech company, on Tuesday reported half-year results with a narrowed loss backed by improved revenue.

Looking forward, financial expectations for 2025 of Napatech remain unchanged, with revenue expectations in the range of 150 million Danish kroner to 190 million kroner, and gross margin in the range of 69% to 71%.

With performance in the middle of the guided range, EBITDA is still expected to be negative 46 million kroner.

For the half year, the company reported a narrowed net loss of 65.14 million Kroner, compared to loss of 67.25 million Kroner a year ago.

The loss per share of Napatech reduced to 0.64 krone from 0.73 krone loss in the prior year.

EBIT loss was 61.02 million kroner, narrower than loss of 67.33 million kroner a year ago.

Napatech's EBITDA loss narrowed to 48.69 million kroner from a loss of 51.68 million kroner a year ago.

EBICDAC loss narrowed to 53.62 million kroner from a loss of 53.40 million kroner in the prior year.

Gross Profit of Napatech improved to 37.90 million kroner from 30.50 million kroner.

The firm's gross margin improved by 2% to 67% from 65% a year ago.

Revenue grew 36% to 55.42 million kroner from 44.72 million kroner last year.

In US dollar terms, revenues climbed 26% year-over-year to $8.2 million.

In the OSLO market, the shares were trading 2.31% lower at 21.10 kroner.

