NAOS Ex-50 Updates Dividend Distribution Announcement

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has updated its dividend distribution announcement, detailing adjustments in the DRP calculation methodology and price. This update pertains to the announcement made on October 16, 2024, concerning dividends related to the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Investors should note the record date of November 12, 2024, for eligibility.
