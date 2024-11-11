News & Insights

Stocks

NAOS Ex-50 Reports Loss but Maintains Dividends

November 11, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited faced a challenging FY24, with a recorded after-tax loss of $13.31 million and a significant underperformance of its investment portfolio. Despite the economic volatility and underperformance, the company maintained a steady dividend stream, offering a 12% fully franked yield. The board remains committed to active capital management and maximizing long-term shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:NAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.