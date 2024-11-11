NAOS Ex-50 Reports Loss but Maintains Dividends

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited faced a challenging FY24, with a recorded after-tax loss of $13.31 million and a significant underperformance of its investment portfolio. Despite the economic volatility and underperformance, the company maintained a steady dividend stream, offering a 12% fully franked yield. The board remains committed to active capital management and maximizing long-term shareholder returns.
