NAOS Ex-50 Reports Loss but Maintains Dividends

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited faced a challenging FY24, with a recorded after-tax loss of $13.31 million and a significant underperformance of its investment portfolio. Despite the economic volatility and underperformance, the company maintained a steady dividend stream, offering a 12% fully franked yield. The board remains committed to active capital management and maximizing long-term shareholder returns.

