NAOS Ex-50 Director Warwick Evans Increases Shareholding

Warwick Evans, a director at NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd., has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 17,190 ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing his total holdings to 2,177,927 ordinary shares. This move highlights ongoing engagement and investment in the company by its leadership.

