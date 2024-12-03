News & Insights

Stocks

NAOS Ex-50 Director Increases Stake Through DRP

December 03, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

David Rickards OAM, a director of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 37,849 ordinary shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This move boosts his total holding to 1,138,755 ordinary shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:NAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.