NAOS Ex-50 Director Increases Stake Through DRP

David Rickards OAM, a director of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 37,849 ordinary shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This move boosts his total holding to 1,138,755 ordinary shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

