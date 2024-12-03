NAOS Ex-50 Director Increases Stake Through DRP

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.
David Rickards OAM, a director of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 37,849 ordinary shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This move boosts his total holding to 1,138,755 ordinary shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.
