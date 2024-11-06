News & Insights

NAOS Ex-50 Boosts ASX Listing with New Shares

November 06, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. is set to list over 5.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, enhancing its market presence. This move aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy to capitalize on market opportunities and attract investors seeking growth potential outside the top 50 index. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

