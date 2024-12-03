NAOS Ex-50 Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced the quotation of 66,036 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is anticipated to enhance the company’s market presence and attract more investors. The issuance is part of a dividend or distribution plan, reflecting NAOS’s commitment to shareholder value.

