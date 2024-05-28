NAOS Ex-50 Announces Dividend Update

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced an update to their dividend distribution details, specifically revising parts 4A.5 and 4A.6 concerning the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) calculation methodology and price. The update follows a previous announcement made on April 17, 2024, and pertains to the quarterly dividend distribution related to the financial period ending March 31, 2024. Shareholders should note the record date is set for May 14, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on May 13, 2024.

For further insights into AU:NAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.