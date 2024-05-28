News & Insights

NAOS Ex-50 Announces Dividend Update

May 28, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced an update to their dividend distribution details, specifically revising parts 4A.5 and 4A.6 concerning the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) calculation methodology and price. The update follows a previous announcement made on April 17, 2024, and pertains to the quarterly dividend distribution related to the financial period ending March 31, 2024. Shareholders should note the record date is set for May 14, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on May 13, 2024.

