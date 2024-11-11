NAOS Ex-50 Announces AGM Results and Leadership Support

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited announced the results of their Annual General Meeting held on November 12, 2024. Key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director David Rickards, were successfully carried. The meeting outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.
