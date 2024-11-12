NAOS Director Increases Stake in Share Purchase Plan

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as David Rickards increased his holding by acquiring 66,666 ordinary shares through a share purchase plan. The shares were acquired at $0.45 each, bringing his total to 1,100,906 ordinary shares. This move reflects Rickards’ growing commitment to the company’s future prospects.

