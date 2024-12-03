NAOS Director Increases Stake in Dividend Reinvestment

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. announced a small increase in the number of Ordinary Shares held by Director Sebastian Evans, following his participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This change reflects a modest acquisition of 6,664 shares, signaling continued confidence in the company’s financial strategy. Investors might find this move indicative of the director’s ongoing commitment to the company’s growth potential.

