NAOS Director Increases Stake in Dividend Reinvestment

December 03, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. announced a small increase in the number of Ordinary Shares held by Director Sebastian Evans, following his participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This change reflects a modest acquisition of 6,664 shares, signaling continued confidence in the company’s financial strategy. Investors might find this move indicative of the director’s ongoing commitment to the company’s growth potential.

