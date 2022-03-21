US Markets

Naomi Osaka takes equity stake in crypto exchange FTX

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken an equity stake in FTX and will be receiving compensation in crypto, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, one of the most valuable startups in the world, said on Monday.

March 21 (Reuters) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken an equity stake in FTX and will be receiving compensation in crypto, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, one of the most valuable startups in the world, said on Monday.

The four-time Grand Slam winner signed a long-term partnership agreement with FTX, as part of which Osaka will be focused on bringing women onto its crypto platform and will play an active role in directing and producing content.

FTX, the owner and operator of crypto platform FTX.com, has been rapidly raising capital over the past year. SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 invested $400 million in the company in January, a major funding that catapulted FTX's valuation to $32 billion.

Prior to her investment in FTX, Osaka backed salad chain Sweetgreen Inc SG.N that was listed in New York last year. She is also an adviser to a special purpose acquisition company, Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I DISA.O, along with other well-known athletes such as Patrick Mahomes and Robert Lewandowski.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular