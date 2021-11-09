US Markets

Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen Inc targets up to $2.7 bln valuation in IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $2.7 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

