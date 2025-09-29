Nanya Technology (TWSE:2408) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 63.77

The average one-year price target for Nanya Technology (TWSE:2408) has been revised to NT$63.77 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of NT$56.22 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$28.28 to a high of NT$94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.18% from the latest reported closing price of NT$71.00 / share.

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanya Technology. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 18.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2408 is 0.15%, an increase of 76.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 85,398K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,229K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,447K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2408 by 19.61% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,766K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,736K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2408 by 15.71% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,169K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,435K shares , representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2408 by 41.14% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 8,703K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares , representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2408 by 37.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,574K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

