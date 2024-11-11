Nanto Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Nanto Bank Ltd. (JP:8367) has released an update.

Nanto Bank Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with ordinary revenues rising by 17.9% to 49,830 million yen and ordinary profit growing by 21.4% to 10,090 million yen. The bank’s profit attributable to owners stood at 6,528 million yen, marking a 9.6% increase from the previous year. The bank also announced a forecasted annual dividend increase, reflecting its robust financial outlook.

