News & Insights

Stocks

NanoXplore Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strong Demand

November 06, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NanoXplore Inc (TSE:GRA) has released an update.

NanoXplore Inc. reported a 16% increase in revenue for Q1-2025, driven by strong demand for its advanced materials and graphene products. Despite some challenges in the transportation sector, the company improved its EBITDA and maintained a robust balance sheet, setting a positive outlook for the year ahead.

For further insights into TSE:GRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.