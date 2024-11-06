NanoXplore Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strong Demand

NanoXplore Inc (TSE:GRA) has released an update.
NanoXplore Inc. reported a 16% increase in revenue for Q1-2025, driven by strong demand for its advanced materials and graphene products. Despite some challenges in the transportation sector, the company improved its EBITDA and maintained a robust balance sheet, setting a positive outlook for the year ahead.
