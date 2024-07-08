Is NanoX Imaging (NNOX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNOX's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NNOX has returned 7.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. As we can see, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Parsons (PSN). The stock has returned 27% year-to-date.

In Parsons' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, so NNOX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Parsons is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Parsons. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.