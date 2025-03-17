Nanox Imaging Ltd to Announce Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Nanox will report Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on March 31, 2025, followed by a conference call.

When will Nanox report its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024?

Nanox will report its financial results on March 31, 2025, before market open.

Who will host the conference call for Nanox's financial results?

Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

What time is the Nanox conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025.

How can I register for the Nanox Q4earnings call

Interested parties can register for the conference call using the provided link for Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Registration.

What technologies does Nanox focus on in medical imaging?

Nanox focuses on affordable medical imaging technologies utilizing advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray sources.

$NNOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $NNOX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NNOX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NNOX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, before market open on Monday, March 31, 2025. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.





Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link:



Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Registration



. The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by using the following link:



Nanox Q4 Earnings Webcast



. The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at



Events and Presentations



.







About Nanox







Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.





Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for more accurate diagnostics and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI LTD, a subsidiary of Nanox Imaging, is an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit



www.nanox.vision



.







Contacts









Media Contact







ICR Healthcare







NanoxPR@icrinc.com









Investor Contact







Mike Cavanaugh





ICR Healthcare







mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com





