Nanox To Acquire VasoHealthcare IT To Boost U.S. AI Imaging Expansion

November 19, 2025 — 10:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire VasoHealthcare IT Inc. from Vaso Corp. (VASO), a move aimed at accelerating the rollout of its AI-driven medical imaging solutions across U.S. healthcare systems.

VHC, IT focuses on implementing healthcare IT solutions, covering areas like system integration, optimizing workflows, and providing go-live support nationwide.

Nano-X is looking to merge VHC IT's setup with its FDA-approved AI tools that analyze CT scans for signs of chronic diseases.

This acquisition, which could be worth up to $800,000, includes an initial payment of $200,000 and potential earnouts of up to $600,000 based on revenue retention.

Nano-X believes this move will help accelerate customer onboarding and boost growth in the U.S. market.

NNOX is currently trading at $3.34, up $0.03 or 0.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

