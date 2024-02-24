NanoViricides (NNVC) Price Target Increased by 23.81% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for NanoViricides (NYSEAM:NNVC) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 23.81% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 398.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in NanoViricides. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNVC is 0.00%, a decrease of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 1,255K shares. The put/call ratio of NNVC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 150K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNVC by 22.26% over the last quarter.

NanoViricides Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Its lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, it is developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

