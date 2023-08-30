NanoVibronix Surges After Revealing Positive Results For UroShield

(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) shares are trading more than 36 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced positive outcomes from a study of UroShield that was conducted at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom.

UroShield can generate ultrasonic waves and is designed to prevent biofilm formation, decrease bacterial infection, urinary track infection or UTI, reduce catheter pain and discomfort and increase antibiotic efficacy.

Brian Murphy, CEO said, "We are pleased to learn that through an independent study, researchers witnessed positive outcomes from the use of UroShield both in the lab and with patients. Quantitative data from the research indicated a positive effect of UroShield on catheter-associated urinary tract infections and catheter blockage with approximately one-third of patients in the study citing a reduction in the frequency of catheter blockages and the need for unscheduled catheter challenges"

Currently,shares are at $3.30, up 123.91 percent from the previous close of $1.47 on a volume of 21,994,660.

