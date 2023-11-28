NanoVibronix Stock Slips 10%, Sings Research Agreement With Regents Of The University Of Michigan

(RTTNews) - Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) slipped over 10% on Tuesday morning after the medical device company announced a Research Agreement with the Regents of the University of Michigan for a Randomized Control Trial study of UroShield.

NAOV are currently trading at $1.2300, down $0.1400 or 10.2190%, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $1.4200 after closing the previous day at $1.3700. The stock has traded between $0.7250 and $11.3400 in the past 52-week period.

CEO Brian Murphy said, "We are partnering with a team of distinguished researchers at the University of Michigan to further advance clinical evidence of the efficacy of UroShield. UroShield is cleared under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ('FDA') Enforcement Discretion, and we hope positive outcomes from this independent study will support an application to the FDA for permanent clearance. RCTs are considered the 'gold standard' in clinical research, and we are pleased to be working with the team at the University of Michigan."

