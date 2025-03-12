NanoVibronix Announces 1-for-11 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) will implement a 1-for-11 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective March 13. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq under the same ticker symbol on March 14.

Stockholders approved the reverse split at a special meeting on February 24, granting the Board discretion to select a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-11. The move will reduce outstanding shares from 8.7 million to approximately 792,394, with proportional adjustments to equity awards, warrants, and convertible securities.

NAOV is currently trading at $0.289 or 20.1657% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

