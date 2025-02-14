NanoVibronix Acquires ENvue Medical Holdings To Expand Medical Device Market Reach

(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV), a US-based medical device company, Friday announced the acquisition of ENvue Medical Holdings Corp., a leader in enteral feeding solutions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic move enhances NAOV's market position in therapeutic medical devices, leveraging ENvue's technology for improved patient safety, expanded market reach, and operational efficiencies.

NAOV is currently trading at $0.456 or 2.1363% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

