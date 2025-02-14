News & Insights

Markets
NAOV

NanoVibronix Acquires ENvue Medical Holdings To Expand Medical Device Market Reach

February 14, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV), a US-based medical device company, Friday announced the acquisition of ENvue Medical Holdings Corp., a leader in enteral feeding solutions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic move enhances NAOV's market position in therapeutic medical devices, leveraging ENvue's technology for improved patient safety, expanded market reach, and operational efficiencies.

NAOV is currently trading at $0.456 or 2.1363% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NAOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.