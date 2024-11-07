News & Insights

Nanoveu’s Director Restructures Shareholding Interests

November 07, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. announced a shift in director Alfred Chong’s stock interests, transitioning a significant portion of his shares from direct to indirect ownership. Despite the change, there’s no acquisition or disposal of new shares, maintaining the overall count of securities held. This adjustment reflects internal restructuring of shareholding without impacting the total investment value.

