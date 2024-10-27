News & Insights

Nanoveu Unveils Compact AI Prototyping Board

October 27, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Limited has unveiled a new compact AI prototyping board, designed to enhance rapid prototyping and energy efficiency for a diverse range of applications. The palm-sized EMASS evaluation board, featuring dynamic frequency scaling and comprehensive connectivity, aims to support developers in sectors like IoT and AI-driven automation by offering a scalable and portable solution. This innovation is set to advance the commercialisation of EMASS’s System on a Chip (SoC) technology.

