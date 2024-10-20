Nanoveu Secures Major Order, Expands 3D Tech in Korea

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has received a significant US$200,000 purchase order from Rahum for EyeFly3D films designed for the iPhone 16, marking a key step in their US$19.725 million South Korean market expansion plan. This order, along with the reissued Samsung Galaxy films order, underscores the growing demand for Nanoveu’s glasses-free 3D technology. The company is also enhancing its EyeFly3D platform with AI-driven software and plans to expand its capabilities through the acquisition of EMASS.

