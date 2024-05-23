News & Insights

Nanoveu Partners for Global 3D Imaging Expansion

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd has announced a joint venture with Shenzhen Fullsand Printing & Packaging Co. Ltd., to develop and market advanced 3D imaging solutions for digital screens worldwide, excluding China. The partnership aims to combine Nanoveu’s EyeFly3D software with Fullsand’s 3D film manufacturing capabilities, potentially creating new intellectual property. This strategic move is set to expand Nanoveu’s product reach, targeting larger format 3D displays for tablets and mobile phones.

