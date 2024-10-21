Nanoveu Ltd. Trading Halt Amid Key Announcement

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. (ASX: NVU) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to EMASS benchmark testing results. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or trading resumes on Thursday, 23 October 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates that could impact the company’s stock performance.

