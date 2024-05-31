Nanoveu Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

At Nanoveu Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, several key resolutions were passed with overwhelming support from proxy voters, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of various share and option issues. Notably, resolutions regarding the issue of performance rights to related parties and the renewal of proportional takeover provisions were also approved with near-unanimous proxy votes.

