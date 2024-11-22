News & Insights

Nanoveu Ltd. Plans Key Resolutions in Upcoming Meeting

November 22, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. is set to hold a general meeting on December 23, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including ratifying prior share issues and approving new share and option issuances. The proposed resolutions aim to enhance the company’s capital structure by issuing millions of shares and options, including securities for services and a related party transaction. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant changes that could impact their investments.

