Nanoveu Ltd. Lists New Shares on ASX

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nanoveu Ltd. has announced the listing of 877,653 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the company. This move could attract attention from investors looking at opportunities in the tech sector. The shares are set to be quoted on November 19, 2024, under the ticker NVU.
For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.