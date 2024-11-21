Nanoveu Ltd. Lists New Shares on ASX

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nanoveu Ltd. has announced the listing of 877,653 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the company. This move could attract attention from investors looking at opportunities in the tech sector. The shares are set to be quoted on November 19, 2024, under the ticker NVU.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.