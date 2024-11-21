News & Insights

Nanoveu Ltd. Lists New Shares on ASX

November 21, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has announced the listing of 877,653 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the company. This move could attract attention from investors looking at opportunities in the tech sector. The shares are set to be quoted on November 19, 2024, under the ticker NVU.

