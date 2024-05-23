Nanoveu Ltd Announces Major Securities Issue

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd has announced a new proposal to issue 16 million Performance Rights JVCO securities, with the proposed issue date set for August 21, 2024. This strategic movement aims to raise capital through placement or other types of issues, under the ASX code ‘NVU’.

