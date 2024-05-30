News & Insights

Nanoveu Ltd Announces Impending Trading Halt

May 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Limited (ASX: NVU) has requested a trading halt on its securities, effective from the beginning of trading on May 31, 2024. The temporary suspension comes as the company prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. The halt will be in place until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on June 4, 2024.

