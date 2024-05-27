Nanoveu Awaits Key Distribution Deal Update

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Limited has requested a trading halt of its securities on the ASX, effective from the commencement of trading on 28 May 2024, in anticipation of an announcement concerning an exclusive distribution agreement update. The halt is expected to remain in place until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on 30 May 2024. The company has confirmed there are no known reasons for the ASX to deny the request or any additional information required by the market.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.