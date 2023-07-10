News & Insights

NanoString Technologies Ups Q2 Revenue Guidance Above Estimates; Backs Full-year Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Monday said it expects revenue in the second quarter to be more than $44 million, above its earlier guidance of of $40 million - $42 million and analyst estimates.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters are expecting revenue of $41.38 million.

For the full year, NanoString has reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $175 million-$185 million. The consensus estimates stands at $179.13 million.

NanoString Technologies shares are up more than 8% in pre-market trading. It closed at $3.7, up 3.64% on Friday. In the last 1 year, the stock has been trading in the range of $3.50- $18.51.

