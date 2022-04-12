NanoString Technologies Tanks 30% After Reporting Q1 Preliminary Revenues

(RTTNews) - Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) are slipping over 30% in extended trading session on Tuesday after the company reported its preliminary revenue for first quarter of 2022.

The company reported preliminary total product and service revenue of about $31 million for the first quarter, which is down from the company's previous guidance for product and service revenue of $34 million to $38 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $35.79 million for the first quarter.

The company reported GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler revenue of $10 million, while nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $21 million.

"Our first quarter revenue fell short of our expectations. After reviewing the preliminary results with the benefit of hindsight, we believe our Q1 revenue was impacted primarily by two factors. First, uneven sales execution resulted in an imbalance between capturing fourth quarter revenue and developing our Q1 2022 funnel of opportunities. Second, we believe this was compounded by the impact of changes made to re-align our expanded commercial team early in the year," said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString.

NSTG closed Tuesday's trading at $32.95, down $0.73 or 2.17%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $9.91 or 30.08% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.