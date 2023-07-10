News & Insights

Markets
NSTG

NanoString Technologies Soars 25% On Q2 Prel. Revenue Above Street Estimates

July 10, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) are surging more than 25% Monday morning after the company reported higher preliminary revenue for the second quarter, up from its previous outlook as well as above analysts' view.

The company now expects revenue to be more than $44 million in the second quarter, up from the previous outlook of $40 million - $42 million.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $41.38 for the quarter.

For the full year, NanoString has reaffirmed its revenue outlook of $175 million-$185 million. The consensus estimates stands at $179.13 million.

NSTG is at $4.71 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.51 - $18.51 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSTG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.