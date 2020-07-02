NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Surges: Stock Moves 10.3% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $28.84 –$33.74 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



NanoString Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



NanoString Technologies, Inc. Price

NanoString Technologies, Inc. price

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Products industry is Apyx Medical Corporation APYX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



