NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders might have noticed that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.7% to US$68.88 in the past week. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$117m beating forecasts by 2.1%. Statutory losses of US$2.82 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:NSTG Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Following the latest results, NanoString Technologies' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$150.4m in 2021. This would be a substantial 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 23% to US$2.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$151.2m and losses of US$1.99 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on NanoString Technologies after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$77.67, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on NanoString Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that NanoString Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect NanoString Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at NanoString Technologies. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for NanoString Technologies going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with NanoString Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.