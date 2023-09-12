NanoString (NSTG) Grows in Translational Research With CRO Deals

NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG recently made significant strides in its translational research business. The company entered into CosMxSpatial Molecular Imager partnerships with three specialty Contract Research Organizations (CROs) — Macrogen, Propath UK and Sirona Dx.

These partnerships are aimed at providing advanced biomarker testing services to drug developers and academic research institutions for translational drug development.

A Few Words on CosMx SMI Technology

NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) technology is the first high-plex in situ analysis platform to provide spatial multiomics with formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded and fresh frozen tissue samples at cellular and subcellular resolution. CosMx SMI enables rapid quantification and visualization of up to 1,000 RNA and 64 validated protein analytes. It is a flexible, spatial single-cell imaging platform that will drive deeper insights for cell atlasing, tissue phenotyping, cell-cell interactions, cellular processes and biomarker discovery.

According to NanoString, SMI's unique ability to interrogate both RNA and proteins at ultra-high plex with subcellular resolution has made it a one-of-a-kind tool in the field of multiplexed tissue imaging.



The Partnerships

Sirona Dx, based in Portland, OR, is one of the initial adopters of CosMx SMI. It acquired multiple systems in response to client demand. Meanwhile, Propath UK has emerged as one of the pioneering global CROs, offering NanoString's complete portfolio, including nCounter Analysis System, GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and CosMx SMI.

Per the spokesperson of Propath UK, it is the first CRO in Europe to offer a fully managed, GCP-compliant commercial service for CosMx SMI analysis.

Macrogen, a Korea-based CRO providing personalized healthcare services, has become the first CRO in the Asia-Pacific region to offer both CosMx SMI and GeoMx DSP platforms. This expansion reinforces the global significance of NanoString's technology and its role in enabling cutting-edge spatial biology research.

Market Prospect

According to a Precedence Research report, in 2022, the global drug discovery market was valued at $55.46 billion. It is projected to reach an estimated worth of $133.11 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2%.

One major growth driver is the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory illnesses and neurological disorders. As the global population grapples with these health challenges, there is an increasing demand for innovative drugs to combat these conditions effectively.

Further, the pharmaceutical industry, more specifically the biopharmaceutical sector, is experiencing exponential growth, banking on substantial investments from both government and corporate entities for developing new medications to address chronic diseases. Government regulations, supported by organizations like the FDA and EMA are also contributing to the industry's expansion.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of NSTG have plunged 89.7% compared with the industry’s 8.8% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

NanoString currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Quanterix QTRX and SiBone SIBN.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 19.9% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.56 to $3.74 for 2023 and from $3.96 to $4.07 for 2024 in the past 30 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.19 to 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 167.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.7%. It currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for SiBone’s2023 loss have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.27 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 31% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.9%. It currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.37%. In the last reported quarter, SiBone delivered an earnings surprise of 26.83%.

