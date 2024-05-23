NanoMab’s Voting Power in Radiopharm Diluted

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

NanoMab Technology Limited has reported a change in its substantial holding in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 8.6% to 6.1% due to dilution from various share issues. No new associates have been reported and there have been no changes in the nature of associations with the substantial holder. The change in interest was recorded on May 5, 2024, and the notice was signed by NanoMab’s Director, Ho, Hin Hung Henry, on May 21, 2024.

