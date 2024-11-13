Nanofilm Technologies Reports Strong Q3 Growth in 2024

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. (SG:MZH) has released an update.

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2024 with a 10% year-on-year revenue increase to S$60 million, driven by its Consumer business segments. The Advanced Materials Business Unit’s 3C segment saw a significant 11% year-on-year and 71% quarter-on-quarter growth, highlighting the company’s robust market position. Investors may find this growth trajectory promising for future financial prospects.

