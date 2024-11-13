News & Insights

Stocks

Nanofilm Technologies Reports Strong Q3 Growth in 2024

November 13, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. (SG:MZH) has released an update.

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2024 with a 10% year-on-year revenue increase to S$60 million, driven by its Consumer business segments. The Advanced Materials Business Unit’s 3C segment saw a significant 11% year-on-year and 71% quarter-on-quarter growth, highlighting the company’s robust market position. Investors may find this growth trajectory promising for future financial prospects.

For further insights into SG:MZH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.