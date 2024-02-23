Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) Price Target Decreased by 14.33% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an decrease of 14.33% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.65 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanofilm Technologies International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZH is 0.07%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 20,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 7,450K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZH by 5.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,399K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,554K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZH by 11.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZH by 29.89% over the last quarter.

