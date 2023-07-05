Nanofilm Technologies International (MZH) Price Target Decreased by 7.19% to 1.27

The average one-year price target for Nanofilm Technologies International (MZH) has been revised to 1.27 / share. This is an decrease of 7.19% from the prior estimate of 1.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.47% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

Nanofilm Technologies International Maintains 1.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanofilm Technologies International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZH is 0.12%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.91% to 21,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 7,586K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,399K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZH by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,517K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 1,466K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 43.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZH by 97.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

