Nanofilm Technologies Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, led by Executive Chairman Dr. Shi Xu. The meeting, attended by shareholders and management among others, reviewed the company’s performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The AGM also saw the attendance of key executives and directors, with Mr. Russell Tham Min Yew absent with apologies.

