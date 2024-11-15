News & Insights

Stocks

Nanoco Group Opposes Milkwood Fund’s Control Bid

November 15, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc is urging its shareholders to vote against resolutions proposed by the Milkwood Fund, which seeks to gain control and transform the company into an investment entity. The board argues that Milkwood’s actions are not in the best interest of all shareholders and could disrupt Nanoco’s strategic plans to enhance shareholder value. The company has a firm strategy in place to return surplus cash to shareholders and continue its business development.

For further insights into GB:NANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.