Nanoco Group Opposes Milkwood Fund’s Control Bid

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc is urging its shareholders to vote against resolutions proposed by the Milkwood Fund, which seeks to gain control and transform the company into an investment entity. The board argues that Milkwood’s actions are not in the best interest of all shareholders and could disrupt Nanoco’s strategic plans to enhance shareholder value. The company has a firm strategy in place to return surplus cash to shareholders and continue its business development.

