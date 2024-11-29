News & Insights

Stocks

Nanoco Group Faces Advisory Opposition on Director Appointments

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nanoco Group plc faces opposition from advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS, who recommend shareholders vote against appointing Rhys Drennan Summerton and Andre Charles Tonkin as directors at the upcoming general meeting. The company’s board believes that these appointments would disrupt their strategic goals to enhance shareholder value and urges all shareholders to participate in the vote. Nanoco emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement to protect future returns.

For further insights into GB:NANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.