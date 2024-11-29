Nanoco Group Faces Advisory Opposition on Director Appointments

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc faces opposition from advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS, who recommend shareholders vote against appointing Rhys Drennan Summerton and Andre Charles Tonkin as directors at the upcoming general meeting. The company’s board believes that these appointments would disrupt their strategic goals to enhance shareholder value and urges all shareholders to participate in the vote. Nanoco emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement to protect future returns.

