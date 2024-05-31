Nanoco Group Announces Share Capital Update

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group PLC, a leader in nano-materials including quantum dots, announced that as of May 31, 2024, its total number of Ordinary Shares is 206,902,522 with 193,140,300 shares carrying voting rights, reflecting the deduction of treasury-held shares. The company, known for its non-toxic, size-tunable quantum dots applicable in various industries such as Display, Sensor, and Electronics, is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker NANO. Nanoco emphasizes its robust IP portfolio and innovation in materials with size-dependent properties, ideal for a multitude of technological applications.

